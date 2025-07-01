Three Blood Drives Taking Place in Williamson County in July

Williamson Health and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee are partnering with Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for Williamson Health, to host three blood drives throughout the county in July. Though walk-ins are welcome, donors are encouraged to sign up via the Blood Assurance website for an appointment time. Donations to Blood Assurance go directly to patients of Williamson Health.

“With three drives in July, there’s ample time to donate,” said Brooke Katz, spokesperson for Blood Assurance. “Please consider participating in one of these drives to increase supplies during our summer shortage. Your donation saves lives.”

On July 7, Williamson Medical Center, located at 4321 Carothers Parkway, will host an indoor blood drive from 8 a.m – 12p.m. in the Willoughby Meeting Rooms near the front entrance. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment here.

The July 15 blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. in the Blood Assurance mobile unit in the Bone and Joint Institute parking lot, 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin. Donors can schedule an appointment here.

The July 29 drive will take place from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the Blood Assurance mobile unit in the Tollgate Medical Plaza parking lot, 1106 Elliston Way in Thompson’s Station. To sign up for an appointment time, click here.

Williamson Medical Center, Bone and Joint Institute and the Tollgate Medical Plaza are all part of Williamson Health, a regional healthcare system with more than 30 locations throughout Williamson County.

Blood donors who give in the month of July will receive a $20 e-gift card to their email address on file. Additionally, Blood Assurance is running their “Hero for Life” program recognizing healthcare workers’ lifesaving generosity with lapel pins and recognition at their annual awards ceremony.

Other current incentives include:

AB plasma and O-negative donors will receive a $25 e-gift card (instead of the standard $20 e-gift card);

Hero Club members can earn a $50 bonus e-gift card by: Donating whole blood twice, or Double reds cells once between May 1st – August 31st;



Winners can choose from over 90 retailers, and e-gift cards will be sent to the email address listed on the donor’s profile. That means up to $75 for one double red donation for O-negative donors ($70 for O-positive)

Heart of Gold donors who give platelets four times from July 1st – September 30th will receive a special Heart of Gold pullover.

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

