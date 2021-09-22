Today’s Top Stories: Sept 22, 2021

Andrea Hinds
photo: Neighbors Germantown Facebook PAge

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 22, 2021.

Nieghbors Germantown
photo from Neighbors Germantown Facebook

1Popular Nashville Bar/Restaurant Coming to Franklin

Neighbors, a full-service bar and restaurant with two Nashville locations, will open in Franklin at the McEwen Northside development. Read More

galleria ulta thief

2Suspect Steals Nearly $2,000 in Fragrances From Franklin Store

Franklin Police are hoping someone from the community might recognize this suspect. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

3Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

covid 19 vaccine
Photo: tn.gov

4How Many Williamson County Residents Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine?

Here is a look at the percentage of Williamson County residents who have received first and second doses. Read More

Pilgrimage
photo by Donna Vissman

5Pilgrimage 2021: Road Closures, Shuttle, and Parking Info

The Pilgrimage Music Festival will take place this weekend on September 25-26 at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road. City of Franklin released road closures for the two-day event. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

