Today’s Top Stories: Sept 22, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 22, 2021.
photo from Neighbors Germantown Facebook
Neighbors, a full-service bar and restaurant with two Nashville locations, will open in Franklin at the McEwen Northside development. Read More
Franklin Police are hoping someone from the community might recognize this suspect. Read More
Stock Image
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More
Photo: tn.gov
Here is a look at the percentage of Williamson County residents who have received first and second doses. Read More
photo by Donna Vissman
The Pilgrimage Music Festival will take place this weekend on September 25-26 at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road. City of Franklin released road closures for the two-day event. Read More