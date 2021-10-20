Morning Source: John P. Holt Library in Brentwood

Morning Source

Guest: John P. Holt Library in Brentwood



Originally Aired: September 29, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with the Brentwood Library about some upcoming events this fall.

Right now at the Brentwood Library, you can see the artist Peggy Snow’s painting of the Owen Primm Farm on Moore’s Lane.

Other upcoming events, at the library, include the second annual Halloween Book-tacular on October 30 where children can trick-or-treat at 15 stations across the library. The first 250 participants also receive a book.

The library’s main fundraiser is the book sale which will take place November 5-7 where you can shop from over 17,000 items and no item is priced over $3.

