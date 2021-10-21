Helping Buyers Navigate the Current Housing Market

If you’re selling your house right now, the market is definitely swinging in your favor, especially in Middle Tennessee. Houses are selling fast…multiple offers on day-one fast. And many times, they are selling above list price.

But what if you’re trying to buy a house? Time and again we hear of people who lost out on a house or even multiple houses because the seller selected another buyer’s offer. So how can you make your offer stand out? The experts at Warren Bradley Partners can help you navigate the current housing market with a few inside tips.

Top Tips to Making a House Offer

You’re ready to look for and buy a home. Before you do, work with a real estate agent who can guide you through the process and provide you with these winning strategies.

Get pre-approved with a letter. Getting a pre-approval letter you can submit with your offer lets the seller know your finances are in order and the sale won’t likely fall through because of the inability to secure a loan.

Escalate. Bidding wars in real estate are not like an auction where you know how much competing parties are willing to pay. Since you don’t know what you’re competing against, but you don’t want to overpay more than necessary, you can add an escalation clause, offering to pay a certain amount more than the next highest offer up to your chosen capped maximum.

Writing a letter about reasons you love the house and the desire to continue taking good care of the home as you forge your own life there could form a connection or bond with a seller. And whether real estate should or shouldn’t be, for many people it’s a very emotional experience, not just a business transaction. Feeling like your home will continue to be appreciated could influence a seller to choose your offer. But be mindful not to violate the Fair Housing Act by including information about protected classes against discrimination in housing. These protected classes include: Race

Color

National origin

Religion

Gender

Familial status

Disability

Buying a Home With Warren Bradley Partners

Working with a licensed real estate agent as a potential homebuyer gives you an ally in your corner as you navigate a tricky housing market. Experienced real estate agents can find great options for houses that could meet your needs and advise you on the right tactics to secure a home. Reach out to experienced Middle Tennessee professionals at Warren Bradley Partners to find the right home for you and your family.