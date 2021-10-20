Morning Source: Scott Hamilton

Morning Source

Guest: Scott Hamilton



Originally Aired: September 28, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Scott Hamilton about his upcoming event at Bridgestone Arena.

We spoke to Scott about recently being named the Kiwanis Outstanding Nashvillian of the Year and how the Scott Hamilton & Friends event will honor Michael James Ryan Busbee (known as “busbee”), the Nashville songwriter, producer, who passed away in 2019 from his Glioblastoma diagnosis.

This will be the first time the event has been held in honor of someone who recently passed from cancer.

Not only will the event feature professional skaters, but you will also hear music from Lady A, Cece Winans, Grace Potter, and more.

Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com and will benefit the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!