Morning Source – Jimmy Gentry Statue

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Carrie Drury and Brandy Blanton 

Originally Aired: December 29, 2022  

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Carrie Drury and Brandy Blanton about the Jimmy Gentry project. Leadership Franklin is planning a statue to honor the beloved Franklin resident, Jimmy Gentry, who died on April 21, 2022.

Learn more about the Jimmy Gentry statue and where to donate here. 

 

*****

