Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 29, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 29, 2022.
A new French micro bakery is bringing a taste of France to Franklin. Read more.
Luke Bryan is selling his slice of 30A, reports Taste of Country. Read more.
Those who stopped to get gas last week were surprised when Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany were dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus giving out free gas. Read more.
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts includes Amy Grant as one of their five distinguished Honorees to receive the 45th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements. Read more.
Outstanding high school chemistry students from across the region and beyond participated in the recent Middle Tennessee State University Department of Chemistry Scholarship Tournament. Read more.