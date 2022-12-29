Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 29, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 29, 2022.

1Get a Taste of France in Franklin at La Maison Bleue Bakery

La Maison Bleue bakery
photo courtesy of La Maison Bleue

A new French micro bakery is bringing a taste of France to Franklin. Read more.

2Luke Bryan’s Florida Home is on the Market

photo from Shutterstock

 

Luke Bryan is selling his slice of 30A, reports Taste of Country. Read more.

3Jason & Brittany Aldean, Dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus, Surprise People With Free Gas

Those who stopped to get gas last week were surprised when Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany were dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus giving out free gas. Read more.

4Watch Amy Grant Celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors Event

photo from CBS/Gail Schulman

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts includes Amy Grant as one of their five distinguished Honorees to receive the 45th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements. Read more.

5Top High School Chemistry Students Earn Awards at MTSU Tournament

Middle Tennessee State University College of Basic and Applied Sciences Dean Greg Van Patten, left, and Chemistry Department assistant professor Mengliang “Mike” Zhang, right, are shown with winners and top finishers in the Chemistry Scholarship Tournament, held in the MTSU Science Building in early November. Ashima Grover, second from left, of Franklin, Tenn., was the overall winner, with Central Magnet’s Andrew Neal and Hope Patterson, second and third, respectively, and Jack Stinson of Spring Hill the top junior. Zhang was the tournament director. (MTSU photo by Cat Curtis Murphy)

Outstanding high school chemistry students from across the region and beyond participated in the recent Middle Tennessee State University Department of Chemistry Scholarship Tournament. Read more.

