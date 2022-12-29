Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 29, 2022

Middle Tennessee State University College of Basic and Applied Sciences Dean Greg Van Patten, left, and Chemistry Department assistant professor Mengliang “Mike” Zhang, right, are shown with winners and top finishers in the Chemistry Scholarship Tournament, held in the MTSU Science Building in early November. Ashima Grover, second from left, of Franklin, Tenn., was the overall winner, with Central Magnet’s Andrew Neal and Hope Patterson, second and third, respectively, and Jack Stinson of Spring Hill the top junior. Zhang was the tournament director. (MTSU photo by Cat Curtis Murphy)