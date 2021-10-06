Morning Source: Gaylord Opryland Halloween Events

Morning Source

Guest: Gaylord Opryland Halloween Events



Originally Aired: September 15, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Stefanie Ball from Gaylord Opryland about the upcoming Halloween events taking place at the Nashville resort.

Opryland is currently hosting “Goblins & Giggles” now until October 31st. Things that you can do when you visit the resort include Scavenger Hunt, Trick or Treat Expedition, Jack-o-lantern Walk, and more.

For adults, you can visit the Wicked Brews Spookeasy and relax in the Relache Spa with pumpkin spice massage, facial, and pedicures.

If you are looking for a staycation, Soundwaves is open year-round with a package starting at $399 which includes admission to Goblins & Giggles.

Purchase your tickets to the event at www.gaylordopryland.com.

