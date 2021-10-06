Victim Identified in Franklin Fatal Shooting; Suspect Charged with Criminal Homicide

Guillermo Leon, a 57-year-old resident of Reville Court, in Franklin, was shot at 5:15, Tuesday night, during an argument outside of his home.

Leon had just arrived home when he and 27-year-old Brenton Johnson, who was visiting the nearby home of a relative, exchanged words. Johnson shot Leon during the argument, and Leon died at the hospital a short time later.

Guillermo Leon’s family is devastated by his loss. Franklin Police are working closely with Leon’s family to support them during a period of unimaginable trauma.

Charged with Criminal Homicide, Johnson is being held on the $400,000 bond set by the Magistrate. No word, yet, on his court date.