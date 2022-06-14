Morning Source – American Idol, Rachel Hale

Morning Source

Guest: Rachel Hale



Originally Aired: June 14, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with the former American Idol contestant, Rachel Hale.

Rachel Hale was a contestant on American Idol in 2013 with judges Keith Urban and Mariah Carey, we talked about her memory of being on the show, how she sounds like Wynonna Judd and her latest single- “Rainbow.”

