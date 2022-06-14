Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 14, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 14, 2022.
TravelAwaits released its list of the Best BBQ Restaurants in the U.S. for 2022. And while Memphis is known for its BBQ, a longtime Franklin restaurant takes a spot on this list. Read more.
Simon Property Group will develop a high-end luxury Premium Outlet, located in the Nashville metropolitan area in partnership with locally-based Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners. Read more.
These are the most recent inspection scores for donut shops in Williamson County Tennessee as of June 13, 2022. Read more.
Nothing Bundt Cakes continues to bring joy to fans of its most popular limited-time cake flavors by adding Strawberries & Cream and Snickerdoodle to its year-round menu, available now. Read more.
CMA shared that more than 80,000 fans from all 50 states attended the festival with a record-breaking 39 foreign countries attending the 2022 event that featured 260 acts performing. Here are some of the best moments from festival. Read more.