Morning Source – Sir Massage

Morning Source

Guest: Sir Massage



Originally Aired: June 7, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with the owner of Sir Massage, Patricia McMillan.

The new spa opened in Brentwood at 7024 Church St E #203, Brentwood offering a place designed for men. Sir Massage owner, Patrica tells us how she wanted a place where men feel comfortable. They offer stone massage, deep tissue, and Swedish massages.

