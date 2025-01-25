Mill Creek Middle Hosts Theater Performance Camp

Rising fourth through twelfth graders are invited to take part in Mill Creek Middle’s Summer Musical Theater Performance Camp July 21-25.
Students of all skill levels and interests will have the opportunity to grow and develop their craft during the camp, which will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. On the final day, there will be a special performance.
The cost of the camp is $325 per camper. The first 30 campers are eligible for an early bird discount. To register, visit the camp’s webpage.
Contact MCMS theater director Aly Isom with any questions.
