Mill Creek Middle Hosts Theater Performance Camp

Rising fourth through twelfth graders are invited to take part in Mill Creek Middle’s Summer Musical Theater Performance Camp July 21-25.

Students of all skill levels and interests will have the opportunity to grow and develop their craft during the camp, which will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. On the final day, there will be a special performance.

The cost of the camp is $325 per camper. The first 30 campers are eligible for an early bird discount. To register, visit the camp’s webpage.

Contact MCMS theater director Aly Isom with any questions.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email