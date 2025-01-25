10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Tubi This February 2025

As winter continues, Tubi is heating things up with an impressive slate of new content arriving this February 2025. From star-studded originals to critically acclaimed films, here are the top picks you won’t want to miss. Complete February 2025 listings!

1. The Z-Suite (February 6)

Tubi’s latest original comedy series brings together the incomparable Lauren Graham (“Gilmore Girls”) and Nico Santos (“Superstore”) in a generation-spanning workplace comedy. When advertising veterans Monica Marks and Doug Garcia find themselves ousted by their agency’s Gen Z employees, they launch an ambitious campaign to reclaim their throne. This timely series promises to hilariously tackle the generational divide in today’s workplace.

2. House of Gucci

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver lead this stylish true-crime drama chronicling the turbulent history of the Gucci fashion empire. With its blend of high fashion, family drama, and true crime, this Ridley Scott-directed film offers a fascinating glimpse into one of fashion’s most notorious scandals.

3. Dune: Part One

Denis Villeneuve’s breathtaking adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi masterpiece arrives on Tubi. Featuring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, this visually stunning epic brings the desert planet Arrakis to life with unprecedented scale and artistry.

4. Left for Dead (February 5)

This powerful documentary follows two families’ decade-long search for their missing loved ones, shining a crucial light on the overlooked crisis of missing Black Americans. Essential viewing that combines personal tragedy with broader social commentary.

5. Summer of Soul

Questlove’s Academy Award-winning documentary unearths footage from the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, celebrating Black history, culture, and fashion through electrifying performances by legendary artists.

6. Licorice Pizza

Paul Thomas Anderson’s nostalgic coming-of-age story set in 1970s San Fernando Valley follows the unconventional relationship between a teenage actor and an ambitious twenty-something. With stellar performances from Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman, it’s a charming slice of California dreaming.

7. The Terminator

James Cameron’s groundbreaking sci-fi thriller that launched a franchise returns to streaming. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s iconic performance as the unstoppable cyborg assassin remains as compelling as ever.

8. Tarot Curse (February 15)

For horror fans, this supernatural thriller follows a group of students in New Orleans who discover their tarot readings are predicting their deaths. A fresh take on the teen horror genre with a distinctly Southern Gothic flavor.

9. Love & Basketball

This beloved romantic drama follows childhood friends Monica and Quincy as they pursue their basketball dreams and navigate their feelings for each other. A perfect Valentine’s Day watch that beautifully blends sports and romance.

10. Paddington 2 (February 27)

The charming bear returns in what many consider an even better sequel than the original. This heartwarming adventure follows Paddington’s quest to buy the perfect gift for his aunt’s birthday, leading to an unexpected mystery.

Whether you’re in the mood for laugh-out-loud comedy, edge-of-your-seat thrills, or thought-provoking documentaries, Tubi’s February lineup has something for everyone. Mark your calendars and get ready for a month of exceptional entertainment.

