Middle Tennessee Football Opens Spring Practice April 7, 2026

The Middle Tennessee football program will officially open spring practice on April 7 as head coach Derek Mason and his staff begin preparations for the 2026 season. The Blue Raiders will conduct 10 practices in an NFL OTA-style format, concluding on April 28, with returning starters, 30 lettermen, and 37 newcomers competing for positioning across the roster.

When Does Middle Tennessee Start Spring Practice in 2026?

Spring practice opens on April 7 and runs through April 28, totaling 10 sessions. The Blue Raiders will utilize an organized team activity (OTA) approach that emphasizes teaching, installation, and player development through a controlled, high-repetition structure. The program wraps up spring work with its sights set on the 2026 season opener on Sept. 5 at home against Murray State.

What Is Middle Tennessee’s OTA-Style Practice Format?

Rather than a traditional spring game format, Middle Tennessee is implementing an OTA-style practice model this spring. “We’re approaching this spring with an OTA mindset,” said Mason. “It’s about maximizing reps, teaching at a high level, and allowing our guys to develop in a structured environment. We want to be efficient with our time and intentional about how we build this team.”

The format allows coaching staff to slow down when needed, focus on fundamentals, and still generate the competitive work necessary to evaluate personnel heading into fall camp.

How Many Starters and Newcomers Return for MTSU in 2026?

The Blue Raiders enter the spring with a balanced mix of experience and new talent. The roster returns eight total starters — five on defense, two on offense, and one specialist — along with 30 lettermen. An additional 37 newcomers will join the program, creating competition at every position group.

“With the numbers we have and the new faces coming in, this format allows us to evaluate and develop guys the right way,” Mason said. “We can slow it down when needed, focus on fundamentals, and still get the competitive work we need.”

What Is Roman Gagliano’s Role in Middle Tennessee’s Spring Practice?

One of the marquee storylines this spring will be the continued development of quarterback Roman Gagliano, who emerged as a key playmaker late in the 2025 season. Gagliano threw for 911 yards across three starts, helping the Blue Raiders win two of their final three games and providing significant momentum heading into the offseason.

“Roman finished the season playing some of his best football,” Mason said. “Now it’s about building on that — continuing to grow his command, his leadership, and his consistency within the offense. He’s put in the work, and we’re excited to see that carry over.”

How Can Fans Follow Middle Tennessee Football This Spring?

Fans can track spring practice updates by following the Blue Raiders’ official football social media accounts. On X and Instagram, the handle is MT_FB, while Facebook users can search for Blue Raider Football. Season tickets for the 2026 season are on sale now — click here to purchase yours today.

Source: MTSU

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