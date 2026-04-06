GREATHOUSE, Edna Frances Williams, age 95 of Franklin, departed this life March 31, 2026. She was born in the Petway community of Cheatham County to the late Glendow Bowlingbroke (Glenn) and Vallie Mae Frazier Williams. Preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Bobby Gene (Bob) Greathouse, brothers G.B. & David Williams, sister Nancy Williams Batson, son-in-law Charles Bowden, and daughter Glenna Diane Hinckley. Survived by children John Greathouse, and Jane Bowden; grandchildren Joshua, Luke, and Ryan Bowden.

She was a member of the College Grove Church of Christ, teaching children’s classes for over 30 years. As an employee of the Williamson County Board of Education for about 28 years, she retired October 31, 1995. After she retired, she taught two ladies Bible classes in different locations. She was a community activist, serving 3 years as Chair of the College Grove Senior Center Advisory Council, a member for years of the Writing ETC class at the Center, served as President of the Williamson County Republican Women’s Club in 1974, served on the Senior Citizens, INC Board, 1997-2003, the SCI Foundation Board, 2000-2006, was a charter member of the Williamson County (Community Outreach) Health Council, served 2 terms on the Greater Nashville Regional Council AAA & D ending in 2006 and was presented the Richard A. Fowlkes 2001 Excellence in Aging Award for “outstanding contribution to the advancement of aging services in the greater Nashville area.”

Funeral Service will be Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at 1:00PM officiated by Ed Slayton with interment in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 7, 2026, from 4:00-7:00 and an hour prior to the service. Donations may be made to the Church of Christ Disaster Relief Fund, 420 Allied Dr., Nashville, TN 37211.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

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