Meritage Homes, the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., is opening a new community called Taylor Landing in Columbia. The new community is focused on serving the first-time home buyer market. The public is invited to celebrate the grand opening with festivities, starting at 11am Saturday, March 7, featuring local favorites including The Dotted Lime and Asgard Brewing, along with special pricing for the first five homebuyers.

Nestled near the heart of historic downtown Columbia, Taylor Landing will offer homebuyers front porch living and a convenient lifestyle. Priced from the $200s, this community will feature six designer-curated single-family and townhome floorplans that range from 1,536 to 2,540 square feet.

Only minutes from Downtown Columbia, Taylor Landing by Meritage Homes offers homeowners the opportunity to shop, dine, play and relax within minutes from their home. The variety of newly designed homes will also offer a fresh and welcoming feel, set in a stunning, natural setting with ample choices of amenities, open green spaces and a dog park. In addition, every Meritage Home comes with unmatched value and quality.

“We’re excited to see the rapidly growing interest list of future homeowners looking to find their choice of limited homesites when we release for sale on March 7,” said Pete Valdes, VP of Sales for Meritage Homes in Nashville.

Join the interest list at www.meritagehomes.com/state/tn/nashville/taylorlanding or call (877) 275-6374 to learn more about Taylor Landing.