Williamson County Parks and Recreation will again offer Camp Will, a therapeutic summer day camp for Williamson County residents ages 6 to 23 with physical/intellectual disabilities, June 1-July 17 at two locations: Pearre Creek Elementary School, 1811 Townsend Blvd., Franklin, or Crockett Elementary School, 9019 Crockett Rd., Brentwood. Camp Will offers exciting experiences and education through swimming, art, music, activities and recreation therapy. Participants are required to be residents of Williamson County and enrollment is limited. Campers must be 6 by May 31, 2020.

Registration for Camp Will begins March 25 at www.wcparksandrec.com, where parents or guardians will choose camp weeks (up to 7) and pay a $25 non-refundable registration fee. On-line registration is on a first come, first served basis. To complete registration and required paperwork, parents must also attend one of the drop-in dates at either the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd.: Wednesday, April 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; or Saturday, April 18 from 9:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Williamson County Recreation Complex in Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd.: Thursday, April 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Final payment for the summer will be due at that time. The 2020 rate is $65 per week, payable by cash or check only.

New participants who have never attended Camp Will must schedule a time for an assessment prior to March 24 by calling (615) 790-5719, ext. 2033. For more information, go to the Summer Activity Guide at www.wcparksandrec.com.