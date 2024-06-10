Man Wanted in Michigan Arrested in Nolensville

June 10, 2024 – A man wanted in Michigan was arrested in Nolensville Friday.

On June 7 around 3:30pm, two Nolensville Crimefighters located the suspect wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for several violent felonies out of Michigan.

Nolensville Police says officers located the suspect who became physical and bit an officer once he realized he was going to jail. It took several officers to safely subdue him.

An ambulance was summoned to make sure no serious injuries or drug use was in play.

The suspect was taken into custody and will face several charges.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol also assisted in the incident.

Source: Nolensville Police

