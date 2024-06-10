Taziki’s Offers $2 Off on National Falafel Day June 12

Falafel is here to stay! Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is thrilled to announce the permanent addition of its popular griddle-finished baked Falafel to the menu, just in time for National Falafel Day. On Wed., June 12, 2024, guests can enjoy a $2 discount on all Falafel entrees, available for in-store, online, and Taziki’s app orders, including Falafel Salads, Gyros, and Feasts.*

Introduced in April, Taziki’s signature baked Falafel quickly became a fan favorite, surpassing sales expectations. This healthier alternative to traditional fried Falafel features a delicious blend of garbanzo beans, herbs, and spices. As a plant-based, protein-packed option, it caters perfectly to vegan and gluten-free diets. The Falafel can be enjoyed as an appetizer or in various dishes such as gyros, salads, and feasts.

Announcing our signature baked Falafel’s addition to the menu permanently on National Falafel Day is a perfect fit,” says Taziki’s CEO Dan Simpson. “We invite everyone to celebrate with us and take advantage of our special $2 discount on Falafel entrees all day long.”

In addition to Falafel, two beloved sweet treats—White Chocolate Lemon Cookie and Baklava Cheesecake—are also becoming permanent menu items after a successful limited-time run.

Taziki’s is committed to promoting healthy eating and the Mediterranean lifestyle, offering fresh, nutritious menu items inspired by the Mediterranean diet, which has been ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for the seventh year in a row. With nearly 100 locations across the U.S., Taziki’s provides a modern twist on classic Mediterranean cuisine.

To learn more about Taziki’s rapid growth and recognition as the “#1 Mediterranean Franchise in 2022” by Entrepreneur Magazine, visit TazikisFranchising.com. For more information about Taziki’s, visit tazikis.com.

*This offer is only valid on June 12, 2024, at participating locations. It is not available for third-party delivery orders. Substitutions are not allowed, and it is not valid with other discounts or promotions. While supplies last.

