Logo Brands to Move Headquarters to Cool Springs

Logo Brands, a leading manufacturer of officially licensed products for over 800 colleges and leagues, including the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS, and NASCAR, is excited to announce its move to new headquarters in Williamson County, Tennessee. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining its roots in the region while accommodating its significant growth over the past several years.

Founded in 1999 as a family business shipping tailgate chairs from a garage just outside of Memphis, Tennessee, Logo Brands has grown exponentially. The company’s diverse assortment spans outdoor lifestyle, indoor living, and on-the-go categories, with over 900 product lines developed in its history. Logo Brands remains dedicated to its core values: Honorable, Improving, Team Player, Competitive, Optimistic, Nimble, and Gritty.

“Our explosive growth over the last three years has driven us to expand our facilities,” said Matt McCauley, CEO at Logo Brands. “We are thrilled to remain in Williamson County for our corporate office. Our new location will help us better serve our customers and continue our mission to deliver quality, officially licensed products.”

Logo Brands’ new 21,000-square-foot corporate office will be located at 315 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN 37067. With the expanded office, Logo Brands will employ nearly 250 families in Williamson County, reflecting the company’s continued commitment to the local community.

