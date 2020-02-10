Local Living: 5 Things to Do This Week

1. Valentine’s Wine Tasting/Parent’s Night Out

WHAT: Herban Market & Third Coast Clay are hosting a great event this week – it’s a wine tasting plus a parent’s night out. The neighboring businesses are offering parents the chance to enjoy a wine tasting with their children do a painting craft!

Participants will taste and learn about four amazing wines featured at Herban Market with Best Brands – all while paired perfectly with custom appetizers created by Executive Chef Carlos. If you love the wines you taste, use your ticket and get 15% off these featured wines after the tasting! Must be 21 years or older, and be prepared to show your ID.

Meanwhile, at Third Coast Clay, children will do a pottery painting craft, enjoy an HM Pizza, and a special treat!

Purchase tickets here.

WHEN: Thursday, February 13 & Friday, February 14, 6pm

WHERE: Herban Market, 3078 Maddux Way, Franklin