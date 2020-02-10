Local Living: 5 Things to Do This Week

1. Valentine’s Wine Tasting/Parent’s Night Out
WHAT: Herban Market & Third Coast Clay are hosting a great event this week – it’s a wine tasting plus a parent’s night out. The neighboring businesses are offering parents the chance to enjoy a wine tasting with their children do a painting craft!
Participants will taste and learn about four amazing wines featured at Herban Market with Best Brands – all while paired perfectly with custom appetizers created by Executive Chef Carlos. If you love the wines you taste, use your ticket and get 15% off these featured wines after the tasting! Must be 21 years or older, and be prepared to show your ID.
Meanwhile, at Third Coast Clay, children will do a pottery painting craft, enjoy an HM Pizza, and a special treat!
WHEN: Thursday, February 13 & Friday, February 14, 6pm
WHERE: Herban Market, 3078 Maddux Way, Franklin
2. Rom Com Trivia
WHAT: Don’t stress about getting dinner reservations, finding a baby sitter, and getting dressed up on Valentine’s Day. Come to the burger shop for a fun night of Rom Com Trivia that’s family-friendly, so you can bring the kids. Hoss will have drink and app specials all night, so come enjoy a night of free trivia and delicious food.
WHEN: Friday, February 14, 7pm – 8:30pm
WHERE: Hoss’ Loaded Burger, 515 Burkitt Commons Ave, Nolensville
3. Galentine’s Day Cookie Decorating and Craft Workshop
WHAT: Join Michelle of Meesh’s Bakery for this fun and delicious workshop where you will learn from one of Franklin’s best to create these gorgeous cookies! You will also make a fun cork jewelry board.
In this workshop you will learn:
-the basics of outlining and flooding cookies
-tips and tricks to make beautifully decorated cookies
-troubleshooting tips for common problems when baking & using royal icing
-how to use different icing consistencies to achieve specific looks
*This class is only a cookie decorating lesson; no baking will take place.
*All materials will be supplied and ready to go.
*You will create one jewelry board, picking your stain and paint colors.
*This class welcomes beginners, no prior experience necessary.
WHEN: Thursday, Feb 13, 6:30pm – 8:30pm
WHERE: Craft Love, 107 Confederate Dr. Suite 1, Franklin
4. A Memoir Night with Steve Gorman
WHAT: Musician and author Steve Gorman spends an evening discussing his new book, “Hard to Handle: The Life and Death of The Black Crowes”; hear his first-hand account of one of America’s greatest rock band’s nascent, descent, and demise. The session will be hosted by Grammy-nominated Red Beet Records recording artist, award-winning journalist, and educator Peter Cooper, asking Steve all the tough questions and to expound on stories from the book. Following that Steve will field questions, sign your copy of the book, as well as take photos.Books will be available for purchase on the night.
WHEN: Thursday, February 13, 6:30pm – 8pm
WHERE: University School of Nashville, 2000 Edgehill Ave, Nashville
5. Mountain Landscape in Acrylic
WHAT: In this art class, led by artist, Glen David, you create a beautiful outdoor scene with a cabin by a lake and mountains in the background. Glen will walk you through each step, starting with a simple sketch and then acrylics. You will be provided an 11″X14″ painting board, as well as brushes and acrylic paints, but you can bring your own brushes and paints in you prefer. Registration required. For adults and teens (12+). No experience necessary.
WHEN: Tuesday, February 11, 2pm
WHERE: Spring Hill Library, 155 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill