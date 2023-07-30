Lipscomb Cross Country Reveals 2023 Meet Lineup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Lipscomb cross country and Director of Cross Country/Track & Field Nick Polk announced Wednesday their lineup of meets for the 2023 season. The Bisons will compete in six meets before taking on conference foes here in Music City when they host the 2023 ASUN Cross Country Championship.

“We’re ready to get the 2023 cross country season underway,” said Coach Polk. “We’re particularly excited about being able to host the ASUN Championships in Nashville this October. We’ve established a strong schedule that gives our teams a chance for post-season success.”

Fresh off a conference-title-winning season for the women’s squad, the Purple and Gold will kick things off with a pair of local meets – the Belmont Opener and the Trevecca Michael Pretorius Invite – on September 1 and September 16, respectively. Their September slate will close out at the Loyola Lakefront Invite in Chicago Illinois (September 29).

The Bisons then face a busy weekend as a selection from their women’s team will compete in the Nuttycombe Invite, hosted by the University of Wisconsin, while a contingent from both squads will head to the Angel Mounds Invite, hosted by the University of Evansville, both on October 13th. A further group of Bisons from the men’s squad will travel to the Pre-National Invite, hosted by the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va. on October 14th.

Lipscomb’s teams will begin their postseason push on October 28th as they welcome all of their ASUN competitors to Nashville for the 2023 ASUN Cross Country Championships.

The 2023 NCAA South Regional Cross Country Championships will take place two weeks later hosted by the University of Florida in Gianesville, Fla. on November 10th. Qualifiers from the Regional meet will then travel up to Charlottesville, Va. for the 2023 NCAA Division I National Championship on November 18.

Source: Lipscomb Sports

