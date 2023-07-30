Top 50 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for July 3

See the top 50 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for July 3-7, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $6,800,000.00 Hill Est 300 Sycamore Dr Franklin 37064 $4,184,540.00 Princeton Hills Sec 5 752 Sinclair Cir Brentwood 37027 $3,939,680.00 Witherspoon Sec8 9327 Joslin Ct Brentwood 37027 $3,500,000.00 Witherspoon Sec4 9242 Lehigh Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,900,000.00 Cross Pointe 9003 Pointe Cross Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,800,000.00 Lewisburg Pike And Berry Circle 304 Berry Cir Franklin 37064 $2,600,000.00 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 8467 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $2,548,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 1 13 Governors Way Brentwood 37027 $2,400,000.00 Witherspoon Sec6 9215 Lehigh Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,400,000.00 234 5th Ave N Franklin 37064 $2,200,000.00 Hardeman Springs Sec2 6047 Porters Union Way Arrington 37014 $2,170,000.00 Westhaven Sec 4 1700 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,085,000.00 Everbright 212 Everbright Ave Franklin 37064 $1,900,000.00 6437 Arno-college Grove Rd College Grove 37046 $1,900,000.00 6447 Arno-college Grove Rd College Grove 37046 $1,890,000.00 Morgan Farms Sec6 1806 Fordgate Crossing Brentwood 37027 $1,749,900.00 Taramore Ph 8 1851 Ivy Crest Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,700,000.00 Scales Farmstead Ph1 1004 Lawson Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,700,000.00 203 2nd Ave S Franklin 37064 $1,680,000.00 Legends Ridge Add Sec 1 1008 Chapel Lake Cir Franklin 37069 $1,675,000.00 Kinnard Springs Sec 1 B 3210 Kinnard Springs Rd Franklin 37064 $1,652,435.00 Kings Chapel Sec 12 4676 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,551,617.00 Sinatra 1059 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,484,000.00 Harts Landmark 2104 Casterline Ct Franklin 37069 $1,399,900.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 6064 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $1,358,000.00 Brooksbank Estates Ph1 304 Redding Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,350,000.00 Hillsboro Cove Llc 1617 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37069 $1,300,000.00 Leeland 1145 Warrior Dr Franklin 37064 $1,299,900.00 Speer Frank Prop 8195 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $1,275,000.00 Steeplechase Sec 2 114 Steeplechase Ln Nashville 37221 $1,269,490.00 Annecy Ph1 1128 Angela Ann Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,260,000.00 Barrington 609 Burton Dr Franklin 37067 $1,250,000.00 Breezeway Sec 2 436 Victorian Park Cir Franklin 37067 $1,225,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec2c 3316 Bartrams Bridge Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $1,178,763.00 Pine Creek Sec1 2027 Ellsworth Ln Arrington 37014 $1,150,000.00 Highland View Ph 2 707 Helmsdale Pl N Brentwood 37027 $1,125,000.00 Brookfield Sec 5-a 2533 Shays Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,117,500.00 Leipers Fork 5519 Joseph St Franklin 37064 $1,110,000.00 Brookfield Sec 17 9695 Sapphire Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000.00 245 3rd Ave N Franklin 37064 $1,069,579.00 St Marlo Sec2 5644 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $1,060,000.00 Westhaven Sec 41 9159 Keats St Franklin 37064 $1,050,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 31 1102 Kirkwood Dr Franklin 37067 $1,050,000.00 In-a-vale Est Sec 2 9525 Inavale Ln Brentwood 37027 $997,500.00 Echo 1700 Reflection Pvt Ln Brentwood 37027 $970,000.00 Vineyard Valley Sec1 7021 Vineyard Valley Dr College Grove 37046 $965,414.00 Annecy Ph3a 5563 Bienville St Nolensville 37135 $950,000.00 Cottonwood Est 191 Riverwood Dr Franklin 37069 $949,900.00 Willowsprings Sec 1 400 Verandah Ln Franklin 37064 $930,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 1038 Alice Springs Cir Spring Hill 37174