Top 50 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for July 3

See the top 50 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for July 3-7, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$6,800,000.00
|Hill Est
|300 Sycamore Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,184,540.00
|Princeton Hills Sec 5
|752 Sinclair Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,939,680.00
|Witherspoon Sec8
|9327 Joslin Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,500,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec4
|9242 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,900,000.00
|Cross Pointe
|9003 Pointe Cross Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,800,000.00
|Lewisburg Pike And Berry Circle
|304 Berry Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,600,000.00
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8467 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,548,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 1
|13 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,400,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec6
|9215 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,400,000.00
|234 5th Ave N
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,200,000.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6047 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,170,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 4
|1700 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,085,000.00
|Everbright
|212 Everbright Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,900,000.00
|6437 Arno-college Grove Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,900,000.00
|6447 Arno-college Grove Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,890,000.00
|Morgan Farms Sec6
|1806 Fordgate Crossing
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,749,900.00
|Taramore Ph 8
|1851 Ivy Crest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,700,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|1004 Lawson Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,700,000.00
|203 2nd Ave S
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,680,000.00
|Legends Ridge Add Sec 1
|1008 Chapel Lake Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,675,000.00
|Kinnard Springs Sec 1 B
|3210 Kinnard Springs Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,652,435.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 12
|4676 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,551,617.00
|Sinatra
|1059 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,484,000.00
|Harts Landmark
|2104 Casterline Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,399,900.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|6064 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,358,000.00
|Brooksbank Estates Ph1
|304 Redding Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,350,000.00
|Hillsboro Cove Llc
|1617 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,300,000.00
|Leeland
|1145 Warrior Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,299,900.00
|Speer Frank Prop
|8195 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,275,000.00
|Steeplechase Sec 2
|114 Steeplechase Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,269,490.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1128 Angela Ann Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,260,000.00
|Barrington
|609 Burton Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,250,000.00
|Breezeway Sec 2
|436 Victorian Park Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,225,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec2c
|3316 Bartrams Bridge Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,178,763.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|2027 Ellsworth Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,150,000.00
|Highland View Ph 2
|707 Helmsdale Pl N
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,125,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 5-a
|2533 Shays Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,117,500.00
|Leipers Fork
|5519 Joseph St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,110,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 17
|9695 Sapphire Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000.00
|245 3rd Ave N
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,069,579.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|5644 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,060,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 41
|9159 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 31
|1102 Kirkwood Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,050,000.00
|In-a-vale Est Sec 2
|9525 Inavale Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$997,500.00
|Echo
|1700 Reflection Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$970,000.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec1
|7021 Vineyard Valley Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$965,414.00
|Annecy Ph3a
|5563 Bienville St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$950,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|191 Riverwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$949,900.00
|Willowsprings Sec 1
|400 Verandah Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$930,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2
|1038 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174