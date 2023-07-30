Top 50 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for July 3

By
Michael Carpenter
-
for sale house ai

See the top 50 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for July 3-7, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$6,800,000.00Hill Est300 Sycamore DrFranklin37064
$4,184,540.00Princeton Hills Sec 5752 Sinclair CirBrentwood37027
$3,939,680.00Witherspoon Sec89327 Joslin CtBrentwood37027
$3,500,000.00Witherspoon Sec49242 Lehigh DrBrentwood37027
$2,900,000.00Cross Pointe9003 Pointe Cross LnBrentwood37027
$2,800,000.00Lewisburg Pike And Berry Circle304 Berry CirFranklin37064
$2,600,000.00Grove Sec 6 Ph 48467 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$2,548,000.00Governors Club The Ph 113 Governors WayBrentwood37027
$2,400,000.00Witherspoon Sec69215 Lehigh DrBrentwood37027
$2,400,000.00234 5th Ave NFranklin37064
$2,200,000.00Hardeman Springs Sec26047 Porters Union WayArrington37014
$2,170,000.00Westhaven Sec 41700 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$2,085,000.00Everbright212 Everbright AveFranklin37064
$1,900,000.006437 Arno-college Grove RdCollege Grove37046
$1,900,000.006447 Arno-college Grove RdCollege Grove37046
$1,890,000.00Morgan Farms Sec61806 Fordgate CrossingBrentwood37027
$1,749,900.00Taramore Ph 81851 Ivy Crest DrBrentwood37027
$1,700,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph11004 Lawson LnNolensville37135
$1,700,000.00203 2nd Ave SFranklin37064
$1,680,000.00Legends Ridge Add Sec 11008 Chapel Lake CirFranklin37069
$1,675,000.00Kinnard Springs Sec 1 B3210 Kinnard Springs RdFranklin37064
$1,652,435.00Kings Chapel Sec 124676 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,551,617.00Sinatra1059 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$1,484,000.00Harts Landmark2104 Casterline CtFranklin37069
$1,399,900.00Stephens Valley Sec76064 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$1,358,000.00Brooksbank Estates Ph1304 Redding CtNolensville37135
$1,350,000.00Hillsboro Cove Llc1617 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37069
$1,300,000.00Leeland1145 Warrior DrFranklin37064
$1,299,900.00Speer Frank Prop8195 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$1,275,000.00Steeplechase Sec 2114 Steeplechase LnNashville37221
$1,269,490.00Annecy Ph11128 Angela Ann CtNolensville37135
$1,260,000.00Barrington609 Burton DrFranklin37067
$1,250,000.00Breezeway Sec 2436 Victorian Park CirFranklin37067
$1,225,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec2c3316 Bartrams Bridge RdThompson's Station37179
$1,178,763.00Pine Creek Sec12027 Ellsworth LnArrington37014
$1,150,000.00Highland View Ph 2707 Helmsdale Pl NBrentwood37027
$1,125,000.00Brookfield Sec 5-a2533 Shays LnBrentwood37027
$1,117,500.00Leipers Fork5519 Joseph StFranklin37064
$1,110,000.00Brookfield Sec 179695 Sapphire CtBrentwood37027
$1,100,000.00245 3rd Ave NFranklin37064
$1,069,579.00St Marlo Sec25644 Winslet DrFranklin37064
$1,060,000.00Westhaven Sec 419159 Keats StFranklin37064
$1,050,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 311102 Kirkwood DrFranklin37067
$1,050,000.00In-a-vale Est Sec 29525 Inavale LnBrentwood37027
$997,500.00Echo1700 Reflection Pvt LnBrentwood37027
$970,000.00Vineyard Valley Sec17021 Vineyard Valley DrCollege Grove37046
$965,414.00Annecy Ph3a5563 Bienville StNolensville37135
$950,000.00Cottonwood Est191 Riverwood DrFranklin37069
$949,900.00Willowsprings Sec 1400 Verandah LnFranklin37064
$930,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph21038 Alice Springs CirSpring Hill37174

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here