Kroger Announces Customer Appreciation Week

Kroger Nashville Division announced it will kick-off a mega-sales event honoring customers with the hottest deals and digital coupons during Customer Appreciation Week running September 25-October 1.

“Every day, our customers place trust in us to feed their families and celebrate some of life’s most precious moments from holidays to birthdays and everything in between,” said Lauren Bell, Corporate Affairs Manager. “During Kroger’s Customer Appreciation Week, it’s our way of saying thank you and show our sincere appreciation to our loyal customers across Middle and East TN, Southern Kentucky, and North Alabama by offering the best hot deals and digital coupons. Our customers truly are at the heart of everything we do.”

During the one-week event, customers can get even more great deals on Kroger’s Our Brands favorites and brands across the store. Visit Kroger.com/appreciation to save big and learn more.

Customers can look forward to Kroger’s hottest deals and digital coupons such as:

Kroger Brand® Deluxe Ice Cream in Select 48oz Varieties—$1.99 with card

Kroger Brand® Orange Juice in Select 64oz Varieties—two for $5 with card

Kroger Brand® Pasta Sauce in Select Varieties—only 99 cents with card

Kroger Brand® Pasta in Select Varieties—only 99 cents with card

Coca-Cola, Pepsi or 7UP in Select Varieties 12oz cans—buy two, get two free (mix and match) with card

Coca-Cola, Pepsi or 7UP in Select Varieties 12oz cans—buy two, get two free (mix and match) with card Starbucks Coffee 10-12oz Bags in Select Varieties and K-Cups 10 count in Select Varieties—buy one, get one free (mix and match) with card

Doritos, Lay’s Potato Chips, Cheetos and Tostitos in Select Sizes and Varieties—$1.99 each when you buy four with card

Kroger Russet Potatoes 5lb bag – $1.88 with card

Pork Back Ribs – $1.99/lb. with card

And more!

Boost members can enjoy even more exclusive savings during customer appreciation week and may redeem Boost exclusive offers up to five times. Boost expands on savings available to customers through Kroger’s free loyalty program. Members can save up to $1,000 per year on fuel, groceries and delivery fees, any way they shop*.

Boost Member Exclusive Offers Include:

Kroger Brand® Flour, five lb.—only 99 cents with a digital coupon

Smart Way™ Sugar, four lb.—only 99 cents with a digital coupon

Kroger Brand® Chips and Tortilla Chips in Select Varieties and Sizes—only 99 cents with a digital coupon

Kroger Brand® Bread and Buns in Select Varieties—only 49 cents with a digital coupon

Kroger Brand® Peeled Baby Carrots, 16oz—only 77 cents with a digital coupon

Oscar Mayer Deli Fresh Lunch Meat in Select nine oz Varieties—$1.99 with a digital coupon

For even more fresh products and everyday savings, visit Kroger.com or the Kroger app, offering more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons. With more than 30,000 mouthwatering possibilities, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality. Kroger is worth it every time.

Customers can shop these items and more in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery, offering the same products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page here.

The creditor and issuer of the Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email