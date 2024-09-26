Vandy Hoops Mini-Plans and Group Tickets on Sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Mini-plans and group tickets for Vanderbilt men’s and women’s basketball are on sale now for National Commodore Club members and season ticket holders. Public access to mini-plans and group tickets begins Thursday.

Men’s basketball mini-plans are available for nine- or six-games. Nine-game plans start at just $95 while six-game plans, featuring four SEC games, start at $115. Click here for more information on men’s basketball mini-plans.

Women’s basketball mini-plans will come in five- and three-game varieties for the 2024-25 season. Five-game packages begin at just $15 dollars while three-game plans, featuring admission to either the South Carolina or Tennessee game, are available for as low as $21. For details on women’s basketball mini-plans, click here.

Additionally, group tickets for both programs are also on sale. Groups of 15 or more can secure special ticket pricing along with game day experiences such as videoboard messages, on-court scrimmages and more. Learn more about group tickets by contacting the Vanderbilt ticket office at 615-322-4653.

Season tickets are currently available for both the men’s and women’s programs.

Single-game tickets and men’s SEC Mobile Passes will go on sale beginning Oct. 15 for National Commodore Club members and season ticket holders before public access on Oct. 17.

Source: Vanderbilt

