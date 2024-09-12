Jon Bon Jovi Credited for Talking a Woman Off Nashville Bridge

Metro Nashville Police credit rock star Jon Bon Jovi for helping a woman at the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.

The Police department shared on social media, “A shout out to Jon Bon Jovi and his team for helping a woman in #Nashville on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge Tuesday night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety.”

“It takes all of us to help keep each other safe,” said-Chief John Drake. After removing the woman from the bridge, Metro Nashville and Nashville Fire Department responded to the scene.

A video of the incident was shared on YouTube but has now been taken down. However, other videos remain on social media.

Footage of Jon Bon Jovi saving a woman’s life by talking with her and getting her off the edge of committing suicide Absolutely love this guy & his compassion towards people My hero not only as a musician, but as a human being Hope this lady is doing a lot better If you or… pic.twitter.com/RrDKTfUhe7 — Jerry Braden (@Jerrybraden92) September 11, 2024



Bon Jovi is in Nashville to film a music video; the bridge was open to the public while filming. Centennial Park also shared Bon Jovi paid a visit by stating, “We welcomed some very special guests to the Parthenon yesterday! Thanks for stopping by @jonbonjovi and @thewarandtreaty”

Also, Jon Bon Jovi appeared at his newly opened bar on Broadway, JBJ’s Nashville. The bar shared on social media, “You never know who you’ll catch on stage—or behind the bar—at JBJ’s! Last night, Nashville was treated to a surprise visit from @jonbonjovi, @davidbryanmusic, and @hugh_mcdonald_official! Can you guess which hits they performed??”

