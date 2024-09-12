WCS Marching Bands Featured During Band Exhibition

All nine of the district’s high school marching bands were in the spotlight during the annual WCS Band Exhibition on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

To open the show, all of the bands came together to perform the national anthem. The schools then took turns throughout the evening as they performed their halftime or competition shows for the audience.

“The talent and levels of excellence in our programs just continue to rise,” said WCS Director of Fine Arts Mark Kinzer. “They provided us with outstanding performances of many genres of music. The collaboration between all nine of our bands was a great musical moment to start the event.”

Source: WCS Photos

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email