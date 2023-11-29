Jon Batiste to Bring Uneasy Tour to Nashville

Multi-GRAMMY® and Oscar® winner Jon Batistannounced his Uneasy Tour: Purifying The Airwaves For The People in support of his newly Grammy nominated album World Music Radio, out now.

Batiste’s first-ever headlining tour will kick off February 16 at the Schnitzer in Portland, OR, and stop at The Ryman on February 28th.

Tickets on sale now. Additional ticket information is available HERE.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Batiste’s six 2024 GRAMMY® nominations, with five on behalf of World Music Radio, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year for “Worship” and “Song of the Year for “Butterfly.” Additionally, he earned nominations for Best Jazz Performance for “Movement 18’ (Heroes)” and Best American Roots Performance for “Butterfly” from the album, as well as a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his collaboration with Lana Del Rey on her track “Candy Necklace.”

Batiste will make several appearances in support of the album in November including the world-famous Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade on November 23rd and annual Root 100 Gala where he’ll be honored as the first “Voice and Vision” Award Recipient at the Apollo Theater on December 5.