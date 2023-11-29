CMA Country Christmas Returns with Host Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood

’Tis the holiday season! The Country Music Association has revealed this year’s hosts and performers for its 14th annual holiday television special, “CMA Country Christmas.” Hosted by Country Music stars Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood, “CMA Country Christmas” features performances by Jordan Davis, Grant, Lady A, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, Lindsey Stirling, The War And Treaty, Zach Williams, Lainey Wilson and Yearwood.

Filmed in Nashville in front of a live audience, the holiday special showcases one-of-a-kind musical performances of festive classics from Country Music’s biggest stars. “CMA Country Christmas” airs Thursday, Dec. 14 (8:00-9:02 PM/EST) on ABC and next day on Hulu and Disney+.

“CMA Country Christmas” is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Milton Sneed is the Director and Jon Macks is the Writer.

CMA partnered with Balsam Hill, who provided their beautifully realistic artificial Christmas trees and holiday décor to decorate the “CMA Country Christmas” stage again this year.

On November 26th, Grant and her long-time friend and collaborator Michael W. Smith will begin their 2023 Christmas Tour. Joined by special guest Michael Tait of the Newsboys, Grant and Smith will co-headline nine holiday shows, including their first appearance together on New York City’s iconic Carnegie Hall stage (Dec. 5). Following this, will be one of Music City’s most treasured traditions with Grant and husband Vince Gill, their beloved “Christmas at the Ryman” residency. The 12-concert run is scheduled for December 13-14, 16-17, 19-20 and 22-23 and will once again feature matinee performances of the beloved show.