Meet Wyelea: A 600-Acre Sanctuary, Community on West Harpeth River

Along a sparkling ribbon of the West Harpeth River, a team of committed and accomplished local developers and architects have partnered to create a visionary new development unlike anything in the region. Wyelea (pronounced WHY-lee) is an exclusive offering of 68 carefully crafted homesites ranging from just under an acre to ten acres and accompanied by a private members club.

Wyelea will feature an exquisite level of hospitality and service, including a variety of experiences that connect residents to the land and each other, such as:

State-of-the-art equestrian facilities

Lawn and racquet sports

Wellness including sauna, steam room, hot and cold plunge pools, salt room, and relaxation pool

Fitness including movement and training studios with personal training

Farm-to-table dining, including a flagship restaurant, bars, and speakeasy lounge

Community gardens and lawns

Activity barn with basketball court, climbing wall, golf simulator, and kids’ room

Extensive trail system

Resort swimming pool

Lake for swimming, paddleboarding, and canoeing

Fishing spots along the river, as well as, kayak and canoe launches

Guiding Wyelea’s creation is West Harpeth Partners, led by Franklin native Trevor Cross. A veteran of both Southern Land Company and Pearl Street Partners, he has spent the bulk of his career directing highly amenitized master planned communities. Cross is joined by partners Jamie Pfeffer, an architect and founding partner of Pfeffer Torode Architecture, which is leading the design aesthetic of Wyelea, and Ryan Moses, an investor and developer known for his involvement in dynamic projects within some of Nashville’s most sought-after neighborhoods.

Joining West Harpeth on the Wyelea team is Daniel Communities which brings a seasoned development expertise to the crafting of the community’s vision and masterplan. Daniel will serve as co-developer of Wyelea while overseeing the delivery and operation of its club amenities. Daniel Communities is one of the country’s premier developers of destination resort communities, whose portfolio of projects include celebrated properties such as Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia, and High Hampton in Cashiers, North Carolina.

“We’re proud to introduce Wyelea,” said Cross, President of West Harpeth Partners. “Over the years, we’ve studied destinations, architecture, and experiences around the world which have helped us cultivate a refined and timeless vision for Wyelea. We’ve been methodical in reaching this point to ensure Wyelea is rooted in nature and our values. The collection of the talent working on this project is truly unique and demonstrates our commitment to developing the highest quality asset possible. We’re pleased to move toward construction and to prepare to open opportunities for 68 fortunate homesite buyers.”

West Harpeth Partners acquired the property in 2021 and has secured all entitlements. The initial release of homesites for sale along with the commencement of infrastructure work is scheduled to begin in early 2024.

“Whether it’s early-morning fly-fishing, an outing with the kids to visit our resident flock of sheep, an afternoon trail ride, a rejuvenating soak at the pool, a river float, or a meal created with fresh herbs from our kitchen garden, every moment at Wyelea extends an invitation to discover,” added Cross.

At the heart of it all will be refined hospitality and service. Wyelea will offer its owners and members a myriad of experiences such as songwriters’ nights, culinary demonstrations, and curated wine and spirits tastings. The community will be gated and staffed with 24/7 on-site security. An in-house concierge team will offer an extensive list of resident services.

Low-density development and sustainability are central to the Wyelea vision. Two hundred of Wyelea’s almost 600 acres have been placed into a conservation easement with The Land Trust for Tennessee, forever preserving natural habitat and viewsheds. More than half of the Wyelea property will be preserved as open space in a mosaic of landscaped gardens, pastures, and wild grasses.

“It was not our intent to develop the property, but the idea of a low-impact community with equestrian facilities really spoke to us,” said Orrin Ingram, previous owner of the property. “Our family has championed land conservation for many years, so the opportunity to place a substantial portion of the land into a conservation easement was important to us. We couldn’t be happier with the plan that the development team has brought forth.”

The development team has made several visits to England and Scotland to study vernacular design and best practices, and the amenity village at Wyelea will take inspiration from traditional British and Tennessean agricultural buildings. Each building and home will be thoughtfully designed by a guild of the region’s most respected architects to nestle neatly into the Tennessee landscape.

Just a 30-minute drive to downtown Nashville, “The location is really a hidden refuge tucked away against the river. It’s the gem of the West Harpeth” says Cross. “Our homeowners and members will feel removed from the hustle and bustle, yet will be only minutes from Franklin, Brentwood, Belle Meade, Green Hills, and Leiper’s Fork.”

The development team has engaged industry-leading partners including LandDesign to lead land planning and landscape architecture, and the local office of Benesch as civil engineer.For more information and for early priority registrations for interested homeowners, visit www.wyelea.com.