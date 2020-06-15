John Augustine, of College Grove, is among the list of distinguished Northwest Mississippi Community College students to be recognized for earning a place on the President’s List for their outstanding academic work during the Spring 2020 semester.

The President’s List includes students completing a minimum of 12 academic hours with a 3.75 or better average in a four-point system.

Northwest offers the pre-requisites students need to prepare for a four-year degree at any of Mississippi’s colleges and universities. Northwest also offers more than 30 Career and Technical programs designed to teach students the practical skills needed for a wide variety of jobs in the workforce.

Registration for the Fall 2020 semester will continue in July through open registration, set for Wednesday, August 12, through Friday, August 14. Classes begin on Monday, August 17. The last day to register is Wednesday, August 19.

For more information, visit the Northwest website at northwestms.edu.