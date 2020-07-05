



Columbia State Community College faculty and staff lined the Columbia Campus sidewalk during a “Drive-Through” parade to celebrate Spring 2020 graduates Saturday, June 27.

“It has been quite a wonderful celebration today,” said Dr. Janet F. Smith, Columbia State president. “I, along with the faculty and staff, could not be more proud of our graduates.”

Graduates received a commemorative box that included their mortar board, tassel, stoles, cords, Student Honors Awards, degree/certificate and more. The boxes were presented in front of the Hickman building by cheerful Columbia State faculty and staff.

*photos courtesy of Columbia State

In lieu of a traditional ceremony, Columbia State will hold a Virtual Commencement July 18 at 10 a.m.

“We are disappointed that due to the coronavirus pandemic we could not safely come together as a group in our traditional ceremony,” Smith said. “However, we are excited to celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates with a virtual ceremony. We are so proud of them.”



