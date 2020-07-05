



The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum announced that its galleries will remain closed to the public through July 31, 2020.

“The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum places a premium on health and safety. With the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in Nashville and throughout the country, we determined it was necessary to extend our temporary closure to protect the health of our staff and guests,” said Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “We look forward to welcoming guests and having them explore our galleries once again. When we reopen, we want to make sure it is in the safest environment possible.”

While the museum galleries are closed to the public, music fans can engage with the museum on its website and social media channels. The following are the museum’s online offerings:

Songwriter Sessions, in which viewers hear from and interact with some of country music’s best songwriters, every Tuesday at 8 p.m. CDT on Instagram Live

Family-friendly programming, including art projects, instrument workshops and songwriting instruction, each Wednesday at 11 a.m. CDT via FieldTripZoom

Past performances and interviews from the museum’s archives, available on the museum’s website

Episodes of the museum’s podcast, Voices in the Hall, which presents conversations with music’s most fascinating and influential figures

The museum will continue to monitor developments and rely on guidance from public health officials to inform future decisions.



