



Brentwood Academy has announced the addition of Dr. Rene Rochester to the administrative team as the Dean of Student Academic Support. Dr. Rochester’s extensive history in helping students advance academically is central to the school’s mission to both nurture and challenge students, including those with both known or emerging learning differences. Dr. Rochester has taught at Brentwood Academy for the past 14 years and will continue to teach AP Psychology.

Dr. Rochester will provide leadership in program planning and faculty development for student support. The student support team will collaborate with the admission department and certified staff who are equipped to serve students with a range of learning needs, including ADHD and dyslexia.

Headmaster Curt Masters says, “Our continued focus on student learning, supported by the experience and expertise of Dr. Rochester, will further our efforts to realize our vision of, ‘An Exceptional Academic Experience in a Christ-centered Environment’.”

Additionally, Brentwood Academy’s Assistant Director of Communications, Jeanne Natwick will step into the role of the department’s director after being an integral part of the school’s messaging and branding for the past five years. In addition to overseeing all marketing and advertising, Ms. Natwick will lead all publications, provide editorial support, partner on video production and promotion, and manage the school’s websites. A graduate of Leadership Brentwood, Ms. Natwick will engage her rich community relationships in the coordination of sponsored community events.



