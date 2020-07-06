



More than 5,000 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2020. Students included:

Olivia Bates of Franklin with Bachelor of Science in Visual Communication

Colin Hinton of Franklin with Bachelor of Science

The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including: Canada, Ecuador, China, Ghana, India and Japan.

