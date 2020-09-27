4 Local Students Graduate from University of Alabama

The University of Alabama awarded some 1,345 degrees during its summer commencement July 31 – Aug. 2.

With a beautiful campus, dozens of challenging academic programs, expert faculty and numerous opportunities for service and growth, The University of Alabama is a place where legends are made. UA offers its students a premier educational, cultural and social experience with more than 200 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs. The campus gives students the opportunity to interact with faculty performing cutting-edge research.

Courtney Jordan of Franklin (37067), received the following: Bachelor of Arts

Morgan Marek of Brentwood (37027), received the following: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Joshua Sadler of Thompsons Station (37179), received the following: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Angel Tarabay of Thompsons Station (37179), received the following: Bachelor of Science

The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education. UA is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.