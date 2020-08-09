Local Students Receive Degrees from Miami University in Ohio

Miami University (in Ohio) awarded degrees to students during virtual spring commencement experience May 16,17 2020.

The following students from Williamson County received degrees:

Will Durrett of Brentwood, TN (37027)

Allison Forsythe of Brentwood, TN (37027)

Colin Gatta of Brentwood, TN (37027)

Noah Klinsky of Brentwood, TN (37027)

Tanner McCormick of Franklin, TN (37067)

Eliza Mills of Brentwood, TN (37027)

Connor Sullivan of Brentwood, TN (37027)

Olivia Winnett of Brentwood, TN (37027)

