Brentwood Police Department Command Promotions & New Assignments

Brentwood Police Department Chief Jeff Hughes announced new department leadership changes in June at a City Commission meeting.

Chief Hughes spoke about the retirement of Assistant Chief Tommy Walsh which led to the promotion of Captain Richard Hickey to Assistant Chief effective June 8, 2020. Hickey is a 28-year veteran of the department and previously served as a Patrol Officer, Detective, CID Lieutenant, CID Captain, Patrol Captain and Technical Support Services (Administrative) Captain. Hickey earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Communications from Middle Tennessee State University and is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy. Hickey and his wife live in Bellevue. Chief Hughes said, “based on his extensive experience and training, I am confident that Richard will do an outstanding job in his new role as Assistant Chief of Police for our department.”

Assistant Chief Tommy Walsh, who has been with the department for 31-years retired effective June 28, 2020. Chief Hughes says, “Tommy is not only a colleague but a friend. He has served this department and Brentwood as a role model to many young officers and even citizens.” Most recently he has shared publicly about his experience about the May 6, 2002 shooting on Franklin Road in which he was shot in the leg by a suspected bank robber. “While Walsh is retiring from the department later this month, he will always be a part of all of us here in Brentwood. Please join me in congratulating all these officers on their extensive careers with the department, transfers, and the promotions into leadership positions,” Chief Hughes added.

Retirement – With 30 years of service, Officer Mark Wood retired June 1st, 2020. Officer Colin Lane has been selected to fill the specialized assignment of Community DARE Officer.

Transfer – Patrol Captain Jimmy Campbell has been selected to attend the FBI National Academy and is being transferred to Captain of the Technical Support Services (Administrative) Division.

Promotion – Effective June 8th, 2020, Captain Jim Colvin is now in charge of the Patrol Division. Captain Colvin, a 15-year department veteran, previously served as a Patrol Officer, Detective, Patrol Sergeant and Patrol Lieutenant. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in Psychology from the University of Tennessee at Martin and a master’s degree in Emergency Management from Jacksonville State University. Captain Colvin and his family live in Nolensville.

Promotion — Dustin Miller becomes a Lieutenant of the Patrol Division effective June 8th, 2020. Lt. Miller, a 23-year department veteran, has worked most of his career in Patrol and most recently as a Detective in the Criminal Investigations Division, is a certified instructor and has taught the Field Training Program for the department. Lt. Miller received his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Middle Tennessee State University and recently graduated with a Master of Divinity from the Asbury Theological Seminary. Lt. Miller and his family live in Chapel Hill.