Ready to Get Moving Again? Joint Replacement Offers A Second Chance

Tired and achy joints. We all get them from time to time. But for some people, hip and knee pain can be so debilitating that symptoms are at the constant forefront of daily life. Thanks to orthopaedic surgeons at the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, you may have another option.

Increasingly Common: Joint Replacement Surgery

Joint replacement surgery is one of the most common elective surgeries performed in the United States every year. And, these days, many patients are choosing to undergo hip or knee replacement surgery at an earlier age. By replacing worn-out hip and knee joints during their 40s, 50s, or 60s, many patients find they have a second chance at enjoying better health and regular physical activity for many years – decades, even – to come.

Running, golf, tennis, biking, playing with grandkids or simply living an active life with less discomfort are some of the potential benefits that may be enjoyed as a result of a hip or knee replacement.

How Does Joint Replacement Surgery Work?

Orthopaedic surgeons at the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee use advanced robotic-assisted techniques to perform joint replacement surgery at Williamson Medical Center. Prior to the procedure, a CT scan is performed on the affected joint. This scan provides highly detailed information about the unique anatomy of the patient’s joint. As a result, the surgeon can plan a total joint replacement surgery – or, perhaps a partial joint replacement or resurfacing – that is custom-tailored to the patient’s unique anatomy.

During the procedure, the surgeon removes damaged or diseased bone and cartilage and utilizes Mako Robotic Arm Assistive Surgery and MakoSmart Robotics to assist in accurate placement of the new joint, which is made from a combination of surgical grade plastic and metal.

The robotic technology allows the surgeon to perform the procedure with more precise incisions and more careful soft tissue handling. As a result, patients frequently experience better joint function and less recovery time.

Many patients are up and moving just two to four hours following hip or knee replacement surgery. By moving shortly after surgery, patients may reduce risk of blood clots and lessen the need for blood thinning medications. Additionally, moving the joint under medical supervision may quicken overall recovery.

Contact the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee to Learn More

If you’re experiencing hip or knee pain that’s keeping you from the life you want to live, contact the Bone and Joint Institute today. To learn more, visit Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee’s website. To schedule a consultation, call 615-791-2630 or schedule an appointment online.