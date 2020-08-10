Franklin Tomorrow’s Aug 10 FrankTalks Feature “People To Know Now”

Franklin Tomorrow’s August 10th FrankTalks will feature “People To Know NOW.”

You will hear from Williamson County community members and leadership who are enhancing Franklin’s future through their work and outreach. Speakers will include Williamson County Health Department Director Cathy Montgomery, Williamson County Election Commission Election Administrator Chad Gray, and Strong Tower Bible Church Pastor and The Fuller Story co-founder Chris Williamson. The speakers will discuss what is going on in Franklin and Williamson County now and what community members need to know for the future.

The August 10 event will be held as a Zoom webinar, starting at 9:30 a.m. Those who RSVP will be sent a link to register for the webinar via Zoom. It will also be simulcast on Franklin Tomorrow’s Facebook page.

FrankTalks is presented by Williamson Medical Center and Renasant Bank. To RSVP, please visit august10franktalks.eventbrite.com.