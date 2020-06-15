



Janice Winchester Ring, age 77 of Franklin, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 9, 2020. She taught all of those who came in contact with her how to love and be loved.

She was settled and prepared for eternity. While her occupation was the Secretary of Tenn. Contractors, Inc., her job was the encouragement of those she came in contact with.

Preceded in death by husband, John Darrell “Johnny” Ring; son, Troy Ring; parents, William and Martha Winchester and brother, Billy Winchester.

Survived by: son, Tyler (Wendy) Ring; grandchildren, Wesley (Paige) Ring, Shelby (Spencer) Turkington, Daniel, Hope, Haley, Luke and Heidi Ring; great granddaughter, Lucy Ring.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00PM, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Grace Chapel Church (Family Room) Steve Berger officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens Dewey Greene officiating at 1:00PM June 17, 2020. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Josiah’s House, C/O Grace Chapel, 3279 Southall Rd. 37064. Visitation will be 5-8PM Tuesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com



