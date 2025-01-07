Jimmy Bowen & Friends Invites You to a Free Show

The wait is finally over! Entertainer Jimmy Bowen is back to film Season 10 of his hit live TV music series, Jimmy Bowen & Friends. This highly anticipated season promises to be one of the best yet, featuring an incredible roster of talent that spans multiple genres, generations, and musical styles.

From chart-topping icons to up-and-coming stars, Season 10 of Jimmy Bowen & Friends brings together a lineup of legendary artists, award-winning songwriters, and talented comedians. Fans can look forward to performances from Walker Montgomery, Tim James, Grace West, Chapel Hart, Neal McCoy, Riders In The Sky, Paige King Johnson, Jesse & Noah, The Cleverlys, Richard Lynch, Gary Mule Deer, and Home Free—with more exciting surprises along the way!

The television series, consisting of 13 half-hour episodes, features Bowen performing live with his renowned band alongside a rotating lineup of guest artists each week. Bowen’s unique brand of musical camaraderie continues to shine as he brings a fresh mix of talent and energy to every show.

The filming will take place at The Troubadour Nashville (2416 Music Valley Dr., Nashville, TN, 37214, Phone: 615- 889-2474) on Tuesday, Jan. 28th -Thursday, Jan. 30th. There will be four shows daily: 6 PM, 7 PM, 8 PM, and 9 PM CST with doors opening at 5:30 PM CST. TV tapings are FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Guests are welcome to attend any and all daily shows! Food and beverages will be available for purchase off the menu at the bar.

DAILY LINEUPS:

Tuesday, Jan. 28th

6 PM – Walker Montgomery

7 PM – Tim James

8 PM – Grace West

9 PM – Chapel Hart

Wednesday, Jan. 29th

6 PM – Neal McCoy

7 PM – Riders In The Sky

8 PM – Paige King Johnson

9 PM – Jesse & Noah

Thursday, Jan. 30th

6 PM – The Cleverlys

7 PM – Richard Lynch

8 PM – Gary Mule Deer

9 PM – Home Free

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email