Health Scores: Williamson County for January 7, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 24 to January 7, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Business Name
|Score
|Address
|Inspection Type
|Date
|Big Bad Breakfast
|98
|2086 Wall St Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|01/06/2025
|Big Bad Breakfast
|100
|2086 Wall St Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|01/06/2025
|Andy's Frozen Custard
|89
|4941 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|01/06/2025
|Jet's Pizza
|100
|1400 Liberty Pike STE 400 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|01/06/2025
|Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin-Robbins
|99
|1098A Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|01/06/2025
|Dunkin'
|100
|5043 Carothers Pkwy STE-110 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/06/2025
|Franklin Marriott Pool
|98
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/06/2025
|Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool
|94
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/03/2025
|Broadway Ink
|100
|595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin TN 37064
|Body Piercing Studios - Routine
|01/03/2025
|Dwell At Mcewen Pool
|98
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/03/2025
|Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries
|100
|3021 Mallory Lane Suite 130 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|01/03/2025
|Mr Art's Coffee House
|100
|595 Hillsboro Rd suite 417 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/03/2025
|Broadway Ink
|100
|595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|01/03/2025
|Jane Miller Daycare Food
|Approval
|124 Meadowgreen Dr. Franklin TN 37069
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|01/02/2025
|Ghenwa Eltiti
|100
|1226 Lakeview Dr suite f Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|01/02/2025
|Chick-fil-A
|99
|4885 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|01/02/2025
|Jane Miller Daycare Food
|100
|124 Meadowgreen Dr. Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service - Routine
|01/02/2025
|Chicken Salad Chick
|100
|4867 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Complete
|01/02/2025
|Artessa Apartments
|100
|1000 Artessa Circle Franklin TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/02/2025
|Top Poke Bowl
|98
|4863 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|01/02/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
