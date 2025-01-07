Health Scores: Williamson County for January 7, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 24 to January 7, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Business Name Score Address Inspection Type Date Big Bad Breakfast 98 2086 Wall St Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 01/06/2025 Big Bad Breakfast 100 2086 Wall St Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 01/06/2025 Andy's Frozen Custard 89 4941 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 01/06/2025 Jet's Pizza 100 1400 Liberty Pike STE 400 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 01/06/2025 Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin-Robbins 99 1098A Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 01/06/2025 Dunkin' 100 5043 Carothers Pkwy STE-110 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/06/2025 Franklin Marriott Pool 98 700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 01/06/2025 Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool 94 100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 01/03/2025 Broadway Ink 100 595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin TN 37064 Body Piercing Studios - Routine 01/03/2025 Dwell At Mcewen Pool 98 100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 01/03/2025 Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries 100 3021 Mallory Lane Suite 130 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 01/03/2025 Mr Art's Coffee House 100 595 Hillsboro Rd suite 417 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/03/2025 Broadway Ink 100 595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios - Routine 01/03/2025 Jane Miller Daycare Food Approval 124 Meadowgreen Dr. Franklin TN 37069 Child Care Facilities - Routine 01/02/2025 Ghenwa Eltiti 100 1226 Lakeview Dr suite f Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios - Routine 01/02/2025 Chick-fil-A 99 4885 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 01/02/2025 Jane Miller Daycare Food 100 124 Meadowgreen Dr. Franklin TN 37069 Food Service - Routine 01/02/2025 Chicken Salad Chick 100 4867 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Complete 01/02/2025 Artessa Apartments 100 1000 Artessa Circle Franklin TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 01/02/2025 Top Poke Bowl 98 4863 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 01/02/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email