Health Scores: Williamson County for January 7, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 24 to January 7, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Business NameScoreAddressInspection TypeDate
Big Bad Breakfast982086 Wall St Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine01/06/2025
Big Bad Breakfast1002086 Wall St Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine01/06/2025
Andy's Frozen Custard894941 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine01/06/2025
Jet's Pizza1001400 Liberty Pike STE 400 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine01/06/2025
Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin-Robbins991098A Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine01/06/2025
Dunkin'1005043 Carothers Pkwy STE-110 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up01/06/2025
Franklin Marriott Pool98700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Public Swimming Pools - Routine01/06/2025
Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool94100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067Public Swimming Pools - Routine01/03/2025
Broadway Ink100595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin TN 37064Body Piercing Studios - Routine01/03/2025
Dwell At Mcewen Pool98100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067Public Swimming Pools - Routine01/03/2025
Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries1003021 Mallory Lane Suite 130 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine01/03/2025
Mr Art's Coffee House100595 Hillsboro Rd suite 417 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/03/2025
Broadway Ink100595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios - Routine01/03/2025
Jane Miller Daycare FoodApproval124 Meadowgreen Dr. Franklin TN 37069Child Care Facilities - Routine01/02/2025
Ghenwa Eltiti1001226 Lakeview Dr suite f Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios - Routine01/02/2025
Chick-fil-A994885 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine01/02/2025
Jane Miller Daycare Food100124 Meadowgreen Dr. Franklin TN 37069Food Service - Routine01/02/2025
Chicken Salad Chick1004867 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Complete01/02/2025
Artessa Apartments1001000 Artessa Circle Franklin TN 37067Public Swimming Pools - Routine01/02/2025
Top Poke Bowl984863 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine01/02/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

