Jaci Velasquez to Host We Love Christian Music Awards

American Music Award & GRAMMY® nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist, Jaci Velasquez has been announced as the host for the 13th Annual We Love Christian Music Awards. Set to take place on April 8, 2025, the event will move to the iconic Factory at Franklin in Franklin, TN – just 20 minutes from downtown Nashville – in its biggest celebration to date.

Known for her groundbreaking contributions to the Christian music industry, Velasquez brings her warmth, charm, and deep connection to fans for this unforgettable celebration of faith-driven artistry that will celebrate the best Christian artists, albums, and songs of the past year.

Fans across the globe are currently making their voices heard, with voting for this year’s winners continuing through Friday, January 24, 2025 in all 22 categories. Over 15,000 votes have already been cast at www.WeLoveAwards.com/vote, showing the immense passion and enthusiasm within the Christian music community.

The April ceremony will also feature 14 live performances and special surprise appearances with artists to be announced in the coming weeks. Fans won’t want to miss this opportunity to celebrate the best in Christian music from the past year.

Tickets are on sale now at www.WeLoveAwards.com, offering fans a seat to witness history being made. A limited number of VIP seats are also available that include reserved seating in the Artist/VIP section, early admission for an exclusive pre-show Q&A with select artists, a commemorative event poster, an exclusive swag bag, and other VIP perks.

For more information on the We Love Christian Music Awards, to cast your vote, or to purchase tickets and book discounted hotel rooms, visit www.WeLoveAwards.com.

