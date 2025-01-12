Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Dec. 9, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for December 9-13, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$855,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 62 Pg 48
|7027 Salmon Run
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$510,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107
|386 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$590,000
|Wades Grove Sec17a Pb 65 Pg 18
|3016 Yellow Brick Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$185,000
|June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143
|114 Mitford Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$410,000
|Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115
|1208 Baker Creek Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$417,500
|Ridgeport Sec 5a Pb 33 Pg 102
|2222 Newport Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$770,000
|Arbors@autumn Ridge Ph14 Pb 72 Pg 113
|2987 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$774,996
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2658 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$559,900
|Burtonwood Add Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 31
|2929 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$785,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 49
|4023 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$434,900
|Lexington Farms Sec 1 Pb 36 Pg 106
|104 Tate Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$250,000
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 56
|4018 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$250,000
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 56
|2005 Hector Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,149,990
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 62
|2921 Paper Mill Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$638,999
|Tollgate Village Ph2a Pb 72 Pg 145
|2047 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$468,000
|Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 13
|2177 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$525,000
|Sutherland Sec 3 Pb 25 Pg 155
|2844 Jesse Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$940,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 11 Pb 45 Pg 144
|3849 Somers Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$503,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3041 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$415,000
|Station South Pb 16 Pg 54
|2816 Station South Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$507,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3033 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
