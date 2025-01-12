Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Dec. 9, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
for-sale-house clouds

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for December 9-13, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$855,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 62 Pg 487027 Salmon RunSpring Hill37174
$510,000Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107386 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$590,000Wades Grove Sec17a Pb 65 Pg 183016 Yellow Brick CtSpring Hill37174
$185,000June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143114 Mitford Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$410,000Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 1151208 Baker Creek DrSpring Hill37174
$417,500Ridgeport Sec 5a Pb 33 Pg 1022222 Newport DrSpring Hill37174
$770,000Arbors@autumn Ridge Ph14 Pb 72 Pg 1132987 Elkhorn PlaceSpring Hill37174
$774,996June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132658 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$559,900Burtonwood Add Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 312929 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$785,000Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 494023 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$434,900Lexington Farms Sec 1 Pb 36 Pg 106104 Tate CtSpring Hill37174
$250,000Fountain View Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 564018 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$250,000Fountain View Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 562005 Hector DrThompsons Station37179
$1,149,990Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 622921 Paper Mill Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$638,999Tollgate Village Ph2a Pb 72 Pg 1452047 Tollgate BlvdThompsons Station37179
$468,000Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 132177 Loudenslager DrThompsons Station37179
$525,000Sutherland Sec 3 Pb 25 Pg 1552844 Jesse CtThompsons Station37179
$940,000Tollgate Village Sec 11 Pb 45 Pg 1443849 Somers LnThompsons Station37179
$503,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513041 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$415,000Station South Pb 16 Pg 542816 Station South DrThompsons Station37179
$507,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513033 Inman DrThompsons Station37179

