Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Dec. 9, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for December 9-13, 2024.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $855,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 62 Pg 48 7027 Salmon Run Spring Hill 37174 $510,000 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107 386 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $590,000 Wades Grove Sec17a Pb 65 Pg 18 3016 Yellow Brick Ct Spring Hill 37174 $185,000 June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143 114 Mitford Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $410,000 Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115 1208 Baker Creek Dr Spring Hill 37174 $417,500 Ridgeport Sec 5a Pb 33 Pg 102 2222 Newport Dr Spring Hill 37174 $770,000 Arbors@autumn Ridge Ph14 Pb 72 Pg 113 2987 Elkhorn Place Spring Hill 37174 $774,996 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2658 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $559,900 Burtonwood Add Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 31 2929 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $785,000 Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 49 4023 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $434,900 Lexington Farms Sec 1 Pb 36 Pg 106 104 Tate Ct Spring Hill 37174 $250,000 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 56 4018 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $250,000 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 56 2005 Hector Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,149,990 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 62 2921 Paper Mill Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $638,999 Tollgate Village Ph2a Pb 72 Pg 145 2047 Tollgate Blvd Thompsons Station 37179 $468,000 Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 13 2177 Loudenslager Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $525,000 Sutherland Sec 3 Pb 25 Pg 155 2844 Jesse Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $940,000 Tollgate Village Sec 11 Pb 45 Pg 144 3849 Somers Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $503,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3041 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $415,000 Station South Pb 16 Pg 54 2816 Station South Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $507,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3033 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179

