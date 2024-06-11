It’s Your Last Chance to See Eric Church’s Exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame

Visitors to the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will have until this Sunday, June 16, to see the exhibition Eric Church: Country Heart, Restless Soul, presented by Gibson. The exhibit, which opened last July, chronicles Church’s path to stardom, from his early years playing late-night gigs in bars and writing songs in Nashville to his prominence as one of country music’s most authentic voices and revered rule-breakers.

Cultivating a sound and approach uniquely his own, Church has held tight to his artistic identity throughout his more than two decades in Nashville, earning a devoted audience and amassing an impressive list of accolades, including 11 Billboard #1 country radio hits and multiple gold, platinum and multi-platinum-certified albums. With songwriting always at the center of his career, Church has written or co-written almost all of the songs he has recorded and released. He continues to fill sold-out venues with his live show, as well as challenge his own musical approach with every new level of success he achieves.

Items featured in the exhibit include musical instruments, song manuscripts, stage wear, tour memorabilia, awards, photographs and more from Church’s personal collection. Read more about the exhibit and the items featured here.

