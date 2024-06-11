OBITUARY: Kathryn Ann Laffoon

Kathryn Ann Laffoon, 93, of Spring Hill, TN, passed away on June 6, 2024, at Williamson County Medical Center in Franklin, TN.

She was born in San Diego, CA, on January 10, 1931, to Carl and Bertha McNatt.

Kathryn graduated from Hoover High School in San Diego, CA. She married Carrol Ray Laffoon on June 29, 1949, in San Diego, CA.

Kathryn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a pastor’s wife, deeply involved in La Presa Community Church in San Diego, CA, where her husband was the senior pastor. She taught Sunday School and women’s groups, and she helped to mentor many women. She was devoted to Bible study and prayer. Kathryn was a mother and grandmother to many outside her biological family. Her life impacted hundreds of people over her lifetime.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor CR Laffoon, as well as her sons Ray Martin Laffoon and Daniel Andrew Laffoon.

Kathryn is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James and Catherine Laffoon, her daughter Laura Klostermeier, and her sister Betty Mason. Additionally, she is survived by 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren: Jim and Rachel Shelton and their children James Shelton and Sarah Perkins (married to Jerry Perkins); Donny and Angela Klostermeier and their daughters Sophia and Juliana; Jared and Jessica Klostermeier and their children Harmony Miller and Max Klostermeier; Andrew and Rebekah Laffoon and their children Chara, Zoe, and Nathan Laffoon; Nadia Souri; Peter and Ana Laffoon and their children Jedidiah, Ilse, Joel, Abraham, and Nove Laffoon; Alex and Kate Andreyev and their daughter Brooklyn Andreyev; Benjamin Laffoon, and Katherine Laffoon.

A “Celebration of Life” service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 2 pm, at Lifehouse Church, 5081 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN, with Pastor John Privett officiating. There will be a time of visitation before the service. The graveside service will be on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 1 pm, at Greenwood Memorial Park in San Diego, CA. Arrangements are by Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home in Spring Hill, TN (Celebration of Life service) and Greenwood Mortuary in San Diego, CA (graveside service).

Memorial donations can be made to Nashville Rescue Mission. Their website is www.nashvillerescuemission.org

The family of Kathryn Laffoon wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Pastor John Privett and Lifehouse Church as well as to the doctors and nurses at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, TN.

