In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
1Franklin Police Investigating Shooting Homicide
At 2:07 Saturday morning, officers responded to a shooting call on Edgewood Boulevard after area residents reported hearing gunfire. Read More.
2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.
3Fatal Crash Claims Franklin Woman on Highway 100
The woman killed in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 100 and Temple Road is identified as Anna Miller, 20, of Franklin. Read More.
4Remembering Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza
The community is mourning the death of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza who was killed in the line of duty last week after being hit by another vehicle on Franklin Road in Brentwood….. Read More.
5Black Diamond Culinary Opens in Cool Springs
Black Diamond Culinary, offering gourmet hands-on cooking classes, recently opened in Cool Springs at 615 Bakers Bridge Road. Read More.