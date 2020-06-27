



At 2:07 Saturday morning, officers responded to a shooting call on Edgewood Boulevard after area residents reported hearing gunfire. Officers found the victim, a 26-year-old Franklin man, on the ground outside. He had been shot multiple times. Arriving officers worked to save the victim’s life, but he died at the scene.

Though suspect information and a motive is not immediately clear, Detectives are piecing the scene together and working to develop suspect information.

Franklin Police are urging area residents with security cameras to check for footage that might help with the investigation. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call Franklin Police: (615) 794-2513

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000, click here, or text the keyword 615FPD and their anonymous tip to 847411



